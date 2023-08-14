Former Melvindale Mayor James Kinard dies

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspaper

MELVINDALE – A moment of silence was held during the Aug. 2 City Council meeting in memory of former Mayor James Kinard, 74, who died July 23 of heart-related health issues.

Kinard served as mayor from 1995 to 2003.

He was born in Highland Park on Jan. 19, 1949, one of three children born to William and Clara Kinard.

Kinard graduated from Melvindale High School in 1967, then served from 1968 to 1972 in the U.S. Navy.

He married Mary Kotlarczyk on Sept. 28, 1974, and the couple had a daughter and a son.

Kinard worked as a tool and die maker in his father’s business, Bill’s Cutter Grinding, for more than 40 years.

He served the city of Melvindale as its recreation commissioner and on the City Council prior to serving as mayor.

Kinard was a Little League baseball coach and served on the board of the Melvindale Athletic Booster Association.

He was a youth group advisor for the Melvindale Methodist Church. He later joined Allen Park Presbyterian Church, where he served as an elder and an usher.

Kinard chaired the Downriver Community Council, was a member of the Melvindale Kiwanis Club and served as a Key Club advisor for Melvindale High School.

Despite heart related issues, he enjoyed golfing, and experienced three holes-in-one, the third of which occurred after his heart transplant.

Although he lived in Grosse Ile Township prior to his passing, Kinard spent many years working for the betterment of his beloved Melvindale.

He died in the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor.

Kinard leaves his wife, Mary; daughter, BethAnn (Mike) Taylor; son, Steven (Bonnie) Kinard; six grandchildren, his sister Patricia Ann Rees and his sister-in-law Judith Kinard.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Aug. 16 at the Allen Park Chapel of the Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 10915 Allen Road in Allen Park. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Aug. 17 at the funeral home, led by the Rev. Keith Provost of Allen Park Presbyterian Church.