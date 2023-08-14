Marsee, Shkira advance in Melvindale mayoral race

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

MELVINDALE – Incumbent Mayor Wheeler Marsee and former City Councilmember Nicole Shkira (formerly known as Nicole Barnes) will advance to the Nov. 7 general election in their quest for the city’s mayoral post.

Marsee received 403 votes (42 percent) with Shkira garnering 339 (36 percent). Shrika did better at the polling locations, while Marsee was favored by more absentee voters.

Eliminated from the mayoral race were current City Clerk Linda Land, with 174 votes (18 percent), Doug Hebeeb, with 19 (2 percent), and Adolph Garza, with 15 (2 percent).

Former City Clerk Diana Zarazua is running unopposed for the 4-year city clerk term, while no candidates filed for the city treasurer position.

Seven candidates are running for six city council seats, including incumbents Dawn Cartrette, Stanley Filipowski, P. Scott Frederick and Julie Rauser, and challengers Saleim Abuali, Renee Nemeth Marlow and Diann Rink.