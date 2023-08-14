Riverview residents retain pot shops; Swift and Norton advance in mayoral race

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

RIVERVIEW – Residents retained the city’s current cannabis business license ordinance during the Aug. 8 primary election, with Mayor Andrew Swift and City Councilmember Chuck Norton advancing in the mayoral race, and the city council slate narrowed.

In the pot shop proposal, 1,758 (52.37 percent) were opposed to reinstating the moratorium, while 1,599 (47.63 percent) were in favor of reinstating the moratorium.

In the mayoral race, incumbent Mayor Andrew Swift received 1,770 votes (54 percent), with Norton receiving 1,339 (41 percent) and businessman Edmond Maas receiving 158 votes (5 percent).

Advancing to the Nov. 7 City Council race for three seats are incumbent Councilmember Suzanne O’Neil (1,334), former Councilmember Elmer Trombley (1,012), and challengers Brian Webb, (945), David Pray (872), Nicole Clark (848), and Heather Smiley (770). John David Eckman (597), Brett Chittum (583), Don Ginestet (714) and Bill Towle (541) were eliminated.