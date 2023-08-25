AAUW-D to celebrate 90th anniversary with luncheon Sept. 16

DEARBORN — The American Association of University Women-Dearborn will celebrate its 90th anniversary with a luncheon from noon to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 16 at Park Place Banquet Center, 23400 Park St.

Tickets are $30, and a cash bar will be available. The reservation deadline is Sept. 6. For reservations, contact Judith Buck at [email protected].

The event will feature the display of a Dodge La Femme owned by Stephen Goodrich and Valerie Murphy-Goodrich. Murphy-Goodring is the longest serving president of the AAUW-D (2015 to 2021), and was Human Resources director for the city of Dearborn for 17 years.

Goodrich said they saw a La Femme at a St. Ignace auto show in 2006. Because of his wife’s enthusiasm about the rare vehicle, he set out to find one. After an unsuccessful attempt in Seattle, Goodrich wound up buying the very vehicle they saw in 2006 from an Iowa farmer. He presented it to Murphy-Goodrich as her Christmas gift in 2007.

The La Femme — marketed in 1955 by men to women — will be parked in the Park Place lot as a symbol of women’s mobility in the United States, according to an AAUW-D press release. “This particular car is a great reminder of the long journey women have been traveling and continue to travel toward gender equity,” the release said.

“Today, steering our lives toward our futures is enriched by the resources that AAUW-Dearborn offers amidst the rich and singular automotive history of this community,” Murphy-Goodrich said.