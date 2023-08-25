Dearborn breaks ground for first of three PEACE Parks

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – Groundbreaking for the first of three PEACE – Park Equity and Access for Civil Engagement – Parks happened under sunny skies Aug. 22 on West Village Drive between Tenny and Howard streets.

Mayor Abdullah Hammoud and Deputy Wayne County Executive Assad Turfe spoke, and were joined by city council members and officials from the project contractor, Imagine Design and Build, for the groundbreaking, along with state Rep. Karen Whitsett (D-District 9), U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-12th District), and other supporters of the city.

The parks are being funded by using both competitive and formula grants, totaling more than $30 million, awarded to the city.

Three PEACE Parks will be built throughout the city, in the west, east and the south side of Dearborn. The green spaces will feature sustainable features, including rain gardens, and will serve as city outdoor gathering spaces.

It is hoped the parks will serve as a business catalyst, and will facilitate farmers markets and pop-up spaces for vendor rentals as well.

Hammoud said he was extremely excited to be at the groundbreaking ceremony.

“Last year we embarked on a journey where we sought to invest in what we believed to be the most monumental spaces throughout our city, which are green spaces,” he said. “Through the efforts of our team, and a shout out to Nicole Hefty, our grants director, we embarked on what we call our PEACE Parks project.”

Hammoud said the city leveraged its $10 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding with an additional $10 million from Wayne County and $10 million from the state of Michigan.

He said the $30 million investment will be “transformational” across the city.

“There is no single issue that green spaces cannot resolve, whether it is flooding and green infrastructure, communal spaces where people can come together and have an exchange of culture, or whether it’s creating micro-economies like the one we are going to do here today that allows entrepreneurs to flourish, and hope would be a catalyst for future moves in the city of Dearborn,” Hammoud said. “That is what these spaces are here to create.”

The mayor said Image Design will build three sister PEACE Parks throughout the city, representing $9 million of the $30 million investment, in the west, east and south sides of Dearborn.

“We did this deliberately to ensure that we have migration happening across the city, in order for you to experience all the culture that we have throughout the city of Dearborn,” Hammoud said. “If you live in the west, we want to give you a reason to find yourself over on the east side or the south end of our city, and if you live in the east or south, vice versa.”

The mayor said he hopes people visiting Dearborn will have multiple places that they want to see within the city.

“We truly believe that these parks are going to be one-of-one experiences, and each PEACE Park, each sister park, will also have its own experience that differs from the other ones that we’re constructing,” Hammoud said. “We’re extremely proud and happy to be here at this moment. I can’t tell you how much work went into it.”

The mayor thanked all who have made the project possible.

Hammoud said he hopes the west side PEACE Park will be up and running before winter, with some plantings potentially occurring in the spring.

The mayor said that Wayne County rated the PEACE Park project one of the most transformational projects that were submitted by the 43 Wayne County communities.

Turfe said when Wayne County approached communities for ARPA projects ideas, green spaces were a recurring theme.

“The lesson that we learned during COVID was that there weren’t enough park spaces,” he said. “Being in a park helps our own mental health.”

Turfe said the PEACE Parks provide an exciting opportunity for the city.

“I’m excited to see what this will look like, and I am a Dearborn resident, so I am super excited,” he said.

For ongoing project updates, go to cityofdearborn.org and @DearbornGov.