Following protest, Wyandotte sets guidelines to waive veterans event fees

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE – Following protests by veterans representatives at the Aug. 14 City Council meeting, the council proposed to recognize city-endorsed veterans events at its Aug. 28 meeting, waiving non-profit setup fees.

Speaking Aug. 14 on behalf of local veteran groups in council chambers, with supporters present, were Brian Martin of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1136, David Polczynski of the Fraternal Order of the Purple Heart and Mike Goodpaster of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 259 Downriver.

The Aug. 28 council agenda now calls for a proposal that would establish city-recognized veterans ceremonies in conjunction with the city, which would result in the waiver of the special events fee and setup costs incurred by employees of Wyandotte Municipal Services.

City officials said that by working with the veterans groups to support events it hopes to show support for the city’s veterans.

The city is recommending it endorse events on Vietnam Veterans Day, Patriots Day, Memorial Day, Purple Heart Day and Veterans Day.

The veterans groups will be tasked with submitting a special event application for the ceremonies, with street closure and event space needed, with stacked chair dropoff and pickup details for municipal service employees and to request a waiver of the $50 special event fee.

The city also agreed to promote the veterans events on the city’s website and the Fort Street electronic message board at Eureka Road.

The city is asking the veterans groups to decide among themselves which group and representative will be the point of contact for each specific event, and to provide the dates for the upcoming year’s events by Nov. 1 to the city’s special events coordinator.

The city also requests specific event times at least 30 days before the event, or 60 days prior to be promoted on the Fort Street electronic sign.

The need for speakers and electrical access should be communicated when the initial event date is established.

The veterans service groups are responsible for obtaining a sponsor for the $50 WMS fee for site utility activation when needed.

While hoping to forge a stronger relationship with veterans service organizations, city officials hope to encourage more veterans participation in other events, such as park cleanups and fundraising for public park equipment and tree planting.

City officials noted that all other events and non-profit organizations must adhere to the city’s user fee schedules, which are still in the development phase.