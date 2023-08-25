LP City Manager Krizan to leave in December

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

LINCOLN PARK – City Manager James Krizan will not renew his contract in December and will move on to another opportunity, Mayor Michael Higgins announced at the Aug. 21 City Council meeting.

Higgins confirmed after the meeting that the decision was not brought about by any action from the City Council, but by Krizan’s decision to move on to other opportunities, noting that the city is often a starting point for employees’ careers.

“Our city manager has decided he is going to seek his future someplace else,” Higgins said. “I wish him good luck and congratulations in his future endeavors.”

Higgins said Krizan will be with the city through the end of the calendar year and urged people not to worry about the transition.