Melvindale High School moves into former Baker College campus

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

MELVINDALE – The Melvindale-Northern Allen Park Public Schools welcomed guests Aug. 23 to its new high school on the former Baker College campus site, 4500 Enterprise Drive in Allen Park.

The opening and ribbon-cutting, with campus tours, proceeded the Aug. 28 first day of school, which is a half-day session.

The high school is still utilizing athletic facilities at the former Prospect Avenue campus, while the former high school now provides more classroom space for the district’s middle school students.

Supt. Ryan Vranesich said the changes will provide an even better educational experience for its students.

“Our high school has found a new and inspiring home on our brand new campus on Enterprise Drive,” he said. “These changes will allow us to create a more cohesive and dynamic learning environment for all students, fostering collaboration and a seamless transition from middle to high school.”

Vranesich said the curriculum is changing as well, to meet the needs of the diverse student body.

“Our updated curriculum is designed to be more engaging, relevant and aligned with real-world skills, preparing our students for an ever-evolving world,” he said.

Vranesich said the district also is introducing two new Career and Technical Education pilot programs, in nursing and in the construction trades.

Melvindale High School Principal Trevor Kessell said the summer construction timetable initially added uncertainty as to whether high school students would be able to start at the new campus at the beginning of the district’s school year.

He said orientation tours will be provided for all of the high school students when they arrive on campus during the last week of August.

Kessell said families will have an opportunity Sept. 7 to meet with teachers and tour the campus during the Melvindale High School open house. The time of the open house has yet to be determined.