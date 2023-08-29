Heights Police Chief Hart to stay

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

HEIGHTS – Police Chief Jerrod Hart confirmed by phone Aug. 28 that he is back on the job as the city’s police chief.

A city official said Hart told them that he decided to stay after talking the situation over with his wife.

Hart reportedly was on leave, and allegedly has been posting for a police chief position online, with the notation that he is available to start immediately

