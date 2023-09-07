Al Young named Taylor’s newest deputy fire chief

TAYLOR — Al Young, a member of the Fire Department for over 30 years, has been appointed deputy fire chief.

Young replaces Stan Pochran, who retired last month. Young’s appointment was unanimously approved by the City Council during its Sept. 5 meeting.

“I intend to stay with the (fire department) for as long as I can,” Young said.

Young started as an auxiliary firefighter in 1992. His latest post was as a battalion chief/administrative, a newly created position that managed many daily tasks from oversight of IT and communications to management of supplies, quality improvement and equipment maintenance.

He also assisted Chief Stephen Portis and then-Deputy Chief Pochran with fire inspections and other tasks.

Before serving as battalion chief/administrative, he served as a battalion chief and shift commander starting in 2016, captain starting in 2014, lieutenant beginning in 2001, and as fire medic and auxiliary firefighter before that.

“After interviewing Al Young, we felt very confident that we had the person for the position,” Mayor Tim Woolley said. “Al has served in many posts and brings a ton of experience to his new slot. We feel fortunate to have him and look forward to continuing to work with him.”

Young graduated from Schoolcraft College with an associate of applied science degree in fire science and the School of Staff and Command at Eastern Michigan University. He intends to continue his education at Davenport University.

Young’s professional and academic awards and accomplishments include class president of his School of Staff and Command class, team leader and training officer for HAZMAT, logistics section chief for the Wayne County Incident Management Team, assistance in creating and filing FEMA grants totaling over $1.3 million, and fire instructor at Wayne County Community College’s Downriver District Campus.

A single father of two children, his 19-year-old daughter attends Michigan State University and his 9-year-old son is in fourth grade. He is an “active sports dad” following his baseball-playing son. Young’s hobbies include golf, softball, traveling and riding his motorcycle.