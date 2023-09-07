Allen Park host Styrofoam recycling collection

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

ALLEN PARK – Neighboring community members are encouraged to recycle Styrofoam from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 16 and 17 at the Allen Park Department of Public Services facility, 24000 Outer Drive.

Styrofoam may be dropped off in clear or translucent bags, and should be the type with the No. 6 recycling symbol.

Plastic straws and lids should be removed. Insulation type foam will not be accepted.

All Styrofoam containers that once contained food must be clean, and the liners should be removed from store meat trays.

Foam packaging peanuts will not be collected.

Those wishing to volunteer at the event may call 313-928-1402.