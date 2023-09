DEARBORN — The city will host a free document shredding day for residents from 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 9 at the DPW Yard, 2951 Greenfield Road, south of Rotunda Drive.

The event is open to Dearborn residents only, and proof of residency is required. There is a limit per person of five office-sized boxes of personal paper documents and a maximum weight of 50 pounds.

The DPW Yard will not be open for any other services on Sept. 9.