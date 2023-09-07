DPS Supt. Maleyko receives ‘highly effective’ evaluation

DEARBORN — The Dearborn Public Schools Board of Education recently gave Supt. Glenn Maleyko his evaluation for his eighth year as superintendent, again ranking his performance as “highly effective.”

Trustee Roxanne McDonald chaired the evaluation committee, which received input from all seven board members.

“The board has once again rated Dr. Maleyko as highly effective; which has been the case each of the eight years he’s been Dearborn’s superintendent,” McDonald said. “Although there are always areas of opportunity, I believe Dr. Maleyko is a tremendous asset to our district and a great role model for our students.

“His knowledge and advocacy skills makes Dearborn an educational leader, both at the state level and nationally. Starting his career as a substitute teacher more than a quarter of a century ago, then successfully leading the district for nearly a decade, not only speaks to Dr. Maleyko’s outstanding ability, but also the opportunities available as an employee of Dearborn Public Schools.”

If Maleyko is rated as effective or highly effective, his contract is automatically extended by one year to maintain a continuous three-year agreement, currently ending on Aug. 31, 2026. Because Maleyko has received more than three years of positive evaluations, like other staff he now only needs to be evaluated every other year. The board is using the transition to move his evaluation to the fall instead of spring, per recommendations by the Michigan Association of School Boards.

During Maleyko’s tenure as superintendent, the district has had five schools named National Blue Ribbon Schools.

Over the last year, Dearborn Public Schools negotiated new contracts with five union groups. The district is continuing work on projects to install air-conditioning at eight elementary schools, mostly due to federal funding related to COVID-19 relief programs, and is also planning to add programs at the Henry Ford Early College. Over the last year the district also developed and implemented new guidelines for handling school library materials.

Maleyko oversees 37 schools spread across 36 buildings and 2,900 staff serving more than 20,000 students and their families.

This summer, Maleyko also became president of the Michigan Association of Superintendents and Administrators after serving for several years on the group’s board. He is also past president of the Middle Cities Education Association and the 2019 Michigan Superintendent of the Year.

“I appreciate the Board of Education’s support and look forward to continuing our work to move the district forward,” Maleyko said. “My evaluation is a reflection of the hard work of our team, and I am fortunate to be able to work with so many talented professionals who truly care about educating children.”

The superintendent is the only district staff member directly hired and supervised by the Board of Education.

“The board and Dr. Maleyko agreed to change the performance review period to better align with the school year,” Board President Jim Thorpe said. “We recently completed the evaluation and found Dr Maleyko to be highly effective. We look forward to continuing to work together over the next year to improve our district.”

For the evaluation, the board used a tool developed by MASB. Each trustee ranked Maleyko’s effectiveness in five areas: governance and board relations, community relations, staff relationships, business and finance, and instructional leadership. The superintendent provided information and supporting documents about his accomplishments. This section makes up 50 percent of the overall evaluation score.

Student growth makes up 40 percent of the superintendent’s evaluation, with the last 10 percent based on work being done toward the district’s strategic plan goals.

“I’m very passionate about the important work we as educators must accomplish, excited about the future of our schools and students, and proud to be part of such a great community,” Maleyko said.