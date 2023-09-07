Henry Ford Centennial Library expands fall hours, announces schedule for upcoming events

DEARBORN – Henry Ford Centennial Library will open its doors to the public seven days a week beginning Sept. 10. HFCL will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays in addition to its standard hours: from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, excluding all major holidays.

The Bryant Branch and Esper Branch Libraries will continue to operate from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Both branches will remain closed on Fridays and Sundays this fall.

In addition to extending their hours, the Dearborn Public Library will host many community events in September. Event details and registration is available online at DearbornLibrary.org.

Author Ghassan Zeineddine to discuss Dearborn

Ghassan Zeineddine will discuss his new book, “Dearborn,” with Diana Abouali, director of the Arab American National Museum, at 2 p.m. Sept. 9 in conference room 15 of HFCL, 16301 Michigan Ave.

Zeineddine’s debut collection examines the diverse range and complexities of the Arab American community in Dearborn.

Registration is now open for this free event hosted by the Dearborn Public Library in collaboration with the University of Michigan-Dearborn Center for Arab American Studies.

Registration is required to attend and may be completed at DearbornLibrary.org.

Celebrating the History of Tiger Stadium

In partnership with WETA and PBS Books, the Dearborn Public Library will honor the legacy of Tiger Stadium at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 14 in conference room 15 of HFCL with a screening of the Fenway Park episode of the PBS documentary series, “Iconic America: Our Symbols and Stories with David Rubenstein” following an author talk featuring local writer Jeffrey “Doc” Fletcher.

Fletcher will discuss his book, “History of Tiger Stadium.”

Registration is recommended, and can be done at DearbornLibrary.org.

Funding for this program is provided by the Zohar Ben-Dov family through the Luminescence Foundation.

Monthly FOLD Book and Media Sale on Sept. 13

The Friends of the Library Dearborn will host its monthly book and media sale from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 13 at HFCL.

The September sale will feature children’s educational books and media, including DVDs for 10 cents each. Children who attend can choose up to two free items from a set selection.

Other items for sale include graphic novels, magazines, DVDs, CDs, vinyl records, and audiobooks. Collectors can check out the showcase in the book sale room, and peruse “treasure tables” for unique and rare items.

Proceeds from the FOLD book sales are used to support library programs and services.

More information about any of the events or activities held at Dearborn Public Libraries can be found by going to DearbornLibrary.org or calling 313-943-2330.

