Monroe Boulevard project progressing

TAYLOR — The Department of Public Works has provided an update for the ongoing Monroe Boulevard Resurfacing Project. The project was designed in two phases.

• Phase I is from Bernard Street and ends at Wick Road.

• Phase II starts at Wick Road and ends at Ecorse Road.

Phase I was planned to be completed prior to Labor Day to avoid safety concerns and conflicts with buses and students at Kinyon Elementary School and Robert West Middle School. Due to weather conditions and other factors Phase I of the project will not be completed until the week of Sept. 18. As a result, the following accommodations have been made to attempt to avoid safety concerns and conflicts with buses and students schedules:

• All lanes on Monroe Boulevard located within the limits of Phase I will remain open during school arrival (7:30 to 9 a.m.) and pickup (2:30 to 4 p.m.) times. The contractor will only be permitted to perform construction operations between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on school days with the exception of half days. The contractor will also be permitted to perform construction operations before and after the above referenced arrival and pick up times if needed.

• Any incomplete ADA sidewalk ramps will have “Sidewalk Closed” signs installed to alert students to safety concern areas.

• Students and pedestrians are requested to avoid areas that are defined by yellow caution tape to avoid damaging wet concrete at ADA sidewalk ramps areas or concrete street returns. Damage to these areas will need to be repaired and will significantly affect the completion date for this project “Phase I & II.”

The contractor will be working on Saturdays in an attempt to complete Phase I as soon as possible. The contractor will also be working late hours on weekdays and Saturdays on Phase II of the project to take advantage of preferred weather conditions.

Phase II of this project will begin soon. Residents and parents are asked to determine alternate routes to school and homes as there will be delays on this section of the project.