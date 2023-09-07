Taylor City Council seeks applicants to fill vacancy

TAYLOR — The City Council is seeking applicants to fill the vacancy created by the passing of Ira Slaven, 81, Aug. 17.

Anyone interested in the position should email a letter of interest and resume to Tiarra Swain at [email protected]. Deadline for applicants is 5 p.m. Sept. 12. Council members will then review and eventually vote on the selections.

The City Charter notes that any council vacancy is to be filled by the members of the City Council. Over the past decade, three such vacancies were filled by the vote of the council.

Applicants must be residents of Taylor.