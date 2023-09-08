Postal worker robbed of master key at gunpoint

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

TAYLOR – A U.S. postal carrier was robbed of his master mailbox key at 4:38 p.m. Sept. 1 at the Ponds apartment complex by a masked armed gunman, who remains at large.

The carrier’s cell phone, which was also stolen, was later recovered nearby.

The victim, a 39-year-old Wyandotte resident, said a black man, approximately 20 years old, 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, wearing a black hoodie and a black surgical mask approached him with a handgun while he was placing mail into residents’ mailboxes.

The weapon was described as a black handgun with white sights.

He said the gunman demanded his keys, which included his mail truck ignition key and his master Arrow key, which opens mailboxes throughout the city, and the carrier’s cell phone. The man then fled on foot.

The mail carrier flagged down a passerby to call 911 with their cell phone.

A K-9 tracking dog and officer from the Canton Township Police Department arrived to do a track, which ended within the apartment complex without locating a suspect.

The apartment complex management team said that the surveillance cameras were not operational at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident are encouraged to call the Taylor Police Department at 734-287-6611.