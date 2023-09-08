Wyandotte Jaycees announce Beautiful Baby Contest winners

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE – Some of the youngest and cutest Downriver residents filled the City Council chamber with their parents Aug. 28 for the Jaycees’ announcement of its annual Beautiful Baby Contest winners.

The contest, which helps support the Jaycees’ philanthropic programs — which include holiday assistance programs and scholarships for Roosevelt High School graduates — provides an opportunity for people to cast their ballots at the city’s annual Street Art Fair through cash donations to the Jaycees, which “buys votes” for their choice of cute child.

Wyandotte Jaycee President Holly Gerring-Leone announced the winners and handed out balloons and gift bags with the help of Julia Maslar, vice president and contest chair.

This year’s congeniality winners were Wyandotte resident Sheryl Riley’s son Jordan and Olivia F. of Wyandotte’s daughter Ivy.

The winning girls were first place winner Lilah, daughter of Robert and Megan R. of Southgate; second place winner Remi, daughter of Alexa Smyth of Wyandotte; and third place winner Brooklyn, daughter of Lauren McKibbin of Southgate.

The winning boys were first place winner Journey G., son of Kayla Fitzsimmons and Shawn G., of Wyandotte; second place winner Dax, son of Megan Frontczak of Taylor; and third place winner Vincent, son of Megan and Matt Jalbert of Wyandotte.