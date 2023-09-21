Dearborn native shares unique pathway to Beaumont Commons

DEARBORN – Jeanne Allan, a new resident at Beaumont Commons, Dearborn, recently shared the unique story of moving to an independent living apartment. It is within a bird’s eye view overlooking the community’s Japanese gardens, where her family had dedicated a bench to her mother, Alice Wesner.

Wesner lived at Beaumont Commons until the age of 106.

“She was just one month shy of her 107th birthday when she died,” said Allan, who will celebrate her 96th birthday this month. Both may be considered “super-agers,” described as men and women over the age of 80 with the mental faculties of people decades younger.

Allan told how her mom broke her hip at the age of 100 and didn’t let that slow her down.

“She did therapy religiously and went 90 miles an hour with a walker,” said Allan. “Plus, she always wore dresses, and never pants.”

Like mother, like daughter? Born in the family’s Dearborn home across the street from Fordson High School, Allan appears to be no less active.

After graduating from Lowry Middle School and Dearborn High School, Allan attended Wayne State University where she earned a bachelor’s degree in fine arts and was certified to teach art.

She credits her dad with giving her the love of travel. After graduating from college, Allan took a month-long bicycle trip to Europe. As recently as last spring, she enjoyed a cruise around the British Isles as well as visits to Belgium, Holland and France.

Allen met her husband Ed Allan, a Scotsman, while she was teaching art at an elementary school in Highland Park. He was working as a custodian while taking classes in the tool and die trade.

The couple had three children – daughter Leslie Louks and sons Glenn and Craig Allan, all of whom live in western Wayne County.

After their youngest son started school, she returned to teaching in Redford and Livonia schools. Her husband died at the age of 68.

Following retirement from teaching, Allan shared how she met her second husband Bernard Brown, a Canadian.

“I was vacationing in Florida, and we saw each other while going in opposite directions on a walking path,” Allan said. “After the third time our paths crossed, he asked if we could walk in the same direction and talk.”

The couple married and enjoyed 20 years of marriage as snowbirds to Florida from Canada until the COVID 19 pandemic hit. Allan described how at the age of 97, he fell, broke his hip and went for rehab therapy.

“I was only able to visit him until just before he died,” Allan said.

Her resilience and return to Dearborn were facilitated by Hurricane Ian which washed away the couple’s Florida residence last September. Daughter Leslie welcomed her mom back to Michigan and together they traveled and found the apartment at Beaumont Commons – uniquely positioned on the second floor with the Japanese gardens and bench below.

It should be no surprise that Allan prefers taking the stairs instead of the elevator to get to her car in the parking lot.

“I can’t miss my bridge games each week in Livonia and Redford,” she said.

If Allan’s mother walked a proverbial 90 miles an hour, one can only guess how fast Allan goes on her clearly defined, unique path.