Henry Ford College Fifty-One O One Restaurant opens for the Fall 2023 semester

DEARBORN — Fifty-One O One – Henry Ford College’s student-run on-campus restaurant – is open for the Fall 2023 Semester.

Located in the John McDonald Student & Culinary Arts Center on the main campus, 5101 Evergreen Road, the restaurant’s hours for Fall 2023 are 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays for lunch, and Wednesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. for lunch and 5:30 to 7:45 p.m. for dinner.

The menu changes frequently because produce is used at the peak of its freshness and is sourced locally wherever possible. The fall menu features fresh seasonal vegetables in dishes such as:

• Tomato Tart: Michigan tomatoes, eggplant caviar, basil granola.

• Beet Salad: Michigan baby beets quinoa, whipped yogurt, pasilla vinaigrette.

• Butter-Braised Radishes: Bacon, shallot, sorrel.

• Confit Maitake Mushrooms: Chestnut-miso butter, parsley oil, Asian pear.

• Oven-Roasted Zucchini: Oven-roasted zucchini and yellow squash, sauce vierge.

• Sweet Potato Mille Fuille: Compressed Asian pear, carmelized onion jus, creamed spinach.

The Neapolitan style pizzas include:

• The Emilia Classic: Mozzarella and classic tomato sauce.

• The Peppy: Mozzarella, pepperoni, and classic tomato sauce.

• 5101 Sausage: House-made Italian sausage, roasted peppers, roasted onions, classic tomato sauce.

• Mushroom Ragu: Roasted mushrooms, arugula, truffle.

• Basque: Mozzarella, Spanish chorizo, goat cheese, piquillo peppers, red onion, Castelvetrano olive, preserved lemon.

• Korean BBQ: Mozzarella, beef short ribs, scallion argula, sesame soy chili vinaigrette.

The entrees for the opening include:

• Angel Hair Pasta with Shrimp and Chiles: Chitarra pasta, heirloom tomatoes, and preserved lemon.

• Wood-Grilled Ribeye Steak: Oxtail Bordelaise, ratatouille.

• Roasted Duck: Roasted breast, leg sausage, parsnip, stewed prunes.

• Potato Ravioli: Michigan Maitake, tarragon, ricotta salata, whey.

• Poached Halibut: Summer succotash, rue-scented onion glace, nori.

• Saucisson A L’ail: Cornichon, compressed stone fruit, pearl onion, Dijon.

• Lake Superior Whitefish: Guanciale, Brussel sprouts, mussels, braised leeks.

Entrees include choice of a vegetable, salad or soup before or with the meal.

The menu also includes appetizers, specialty salads and sandwiches, soups, and desserts. As the weeks progress, updated menu information will be found on the restaurant’s website, www.hfcc.edu/5101.

Beer and wine are available for purchase to patrons ages 21 and older.

Beef, lamb, veal, chicken and turkey are Halal Certified and are sourced from Saad Wholesale Meats. Local and seasonal produce items used when available.

Along with its three-day-per-week services, Fifty-One O One will host special events and buffets throughout the fall semester:

• Oct. 18: Oktoberfest Buffet

• Nov. 4: Scholarship Dinner

• Nov. 15: Holiday Buffet

• Nov. 21 and Nov. 22: Bake Sale

• Dec. 7: Last day of service for the semester

The restaurant will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Parking is free. Reservations are recommended. To make reservations, to place a carryout order, or for questions and more information, call 313-206-5101.