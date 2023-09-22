Southgate police officer honored for saving 2 lives

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

SOUTHGATE – Police Officer Zachary Zielinski was honored by state and city officials at the Sept. 20 City Council study session for successfully saving lives in two separate incidents.

State Rep. Jaime Churches (D-27th District), along with Southgate Public Safety Director Joe Marsh and Police Chief Mark Mydlarz were on-hand to recognize Zielinski’s efforts in reviving a drug overdose victim and preventing a suicide attempt.

Zielinski responded to a report of a woman in the midst of a mental health crisis the night of April 5, preventing her from jumping from the ledge a third-floor apartment window while a bedsheet was wrapped around her neck.

He had to force his way into the locked apartment and physically pull the woman from the window ledge. Afterward, he sat with the woman to connect with her and to learn the cause of her distress.

Zielinski is credited with remaining calm, quickly assessing the situation and taking swift action.

Less than two weeks later, on April 15, Zielinski saved another woman’s life when he responded to a rescue call for a 41-year-old woman who was not breathing and turning blue. He quickly administered Narcan, a drug used to reverse opioid overdoses, and began to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

After regaining a pulse for about 90 seconds, she stopped breathing again and her pulse stopped, so he continued to administer CPR until rescue personnel arrived on the scene, who were able to successfully stabilize her.

Zielinski was praised for his rapid assessment of the situation and his calm, swift action, and was praised for his “hard work, passion and care” in serving the Southgate community.