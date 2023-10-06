2023 Dearborn Veteran of the Year nomination forms due Oct. 13

DEARBORN – The Dearborn Allied War Veterans Council is accepting nominations for the 2023-24 Dearborn Veteran of the Year award. The deadline for nominations is Oct. 13.

Judging criteria includes the following:

• The nominee must belong to a veteran’s organization that is part of the DAWVC.

• The nominee’s community service and work on behalf of veterans’ causes must be done on a volunteer basis.

• The nominee does not need to be a Dearborn resident.

Printable nomination forms can be located on the city’s website, Cityofdearborn.org. They can also be obtained at this link, or picked up at the Dearborn Administrative Center.

Nomination forms may be submitted physically or digitally. Completed forms can be mailed to or dropped off to the DAC, 16901 Michigan Ave., attention of the Community Relations Department. They can also be emailed to [email protected].

The award is presented each Veterans Day, Nov. 11, to a veteran judged to have made a significant contribution to the Dearborn community and to the interests of veterans.

The 2023 Veteran of the Year award will be presented during the City’s 2023 Veterans Day ceremony, scheduled for Nov. 11.

For more information, email [email protected].