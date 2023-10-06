Crosswalk safety needs emphasized after child bicyclist is hit by pickup

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

HEIGHTS – Safety advocate Margaret King urged city officials to continue to improve crosswalk conditions for children at the Sept. 26 City Council meeting following a Sept. 22 bicycle and pickup collision.

About 3 p.m. Sept. 22 on Pardee Avenue south of Annapolis Street, near Pardee Elementary School, a boy on a bicycle crossed Pardee south of Annapolis not using the crosswalk, while the driver of a pickup was driving north on Pardee. The bicyclist failed to yield, and the left front bumper of the pickup came in contact with the boy’s right leg. The boy was not wearing a helmet.

The boy, who was riding his bicycle home from school, was determined to be at fault. He indicated that his leg hurt. He was checked out by first responders, and he subsequently declined to be transported to a medical facility.

The driver of the pickup was determined to not be distracted prior to the incident, nor was alcohol or drug use a factor.

King noted that the crosswalks are painted near Pardee Elementary, near where the incident occurred, but called for additional safety measures, such as LED flashing lights on stop signs in school doors, which she noted are expensive.

King also suggested post reflectors on stop signs in school zones.

“That is something that I think we strongly need to look into,” she said. “Please, guys, let’s look into something.”

King asked if any grants were available to purchase reflectors for stop signs in school zones.

Police Director of Support Services Paul Vanderplow provided some context regarding the collision.

“The young man did make a poor choice, unfortunately,” he said. “There was a crosswalk some short distance away, where there was a crossing guard.”

City Attorney Roger Farinha then interrupted Vanderplow and asked him not to comment on the specifics further in a public meeting in case litigation arose against the city.

Vanderplow acquiesced, then continued to speak in general about pedestrian and bicycle safety with respect to children. He said it will take a community effort to have safe crossing zones and safe streets near schools.

“Slowing down, actually stopping at stop signs, and you work with your young people to actually cross at crosswalks,” he said. “There are not enough police to make this problem go away. There are not enough crossing guards I can hire.”

Vanderplow urged adults to talk with all children about crossing safety.

“It’s got to take all of us to solve this thing,” he said. “We can’t police our way out of it nor crossing guard out of this. It’s about looking out for each other, making sure our youngsters who might not have the right frame of mind, and we watch out for each other.”