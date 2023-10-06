Massive fire at Southgate Meadows Apartments displaces seniors

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

SOUTHGATE – A massive fire at Southgate Meadows Apartments the afternoon of Oct. 3 displaced hundreds of seniors and drew help from Downriver Mutual Aid communities to fight the blaze.

While firefighters and others were treated for smoke inhalation and other injuries, no deaths have been reported.

Public Safety Director Joe Marsh acknowledged the work of the firefighters and police officers at the Oct. 3 structure fire during the Oct 4 City Council study session.

“It was incredible to see all of the hard work and the amount of people that they saved from that structure,” he said. “In addition to the risk that they took running into those buildings, it was just incredible and I am very proud of all of them.”

Mayor Joseph Kuspa said at the study session that 129 residents were evacuated from the complex, most of whom were forced to flee with only the clothes they were wearing.

He said although public safety officials are stilling rechecking apartments, it appears that there were no fatalities and no residents are missing.

“We are truly blessed to live in the Downriver community, an area that has such a strong and effective mutual aid program,” Kuspa said. “We really are one large family of communities, and incidents like this really reinforce our mutual commitment to public safety for our residents.”

He acknowledged the heroic work performed by police officers and firefighters from Southgate and seven other neighboring communities.

“I am confident that the swift response from all of these first responders saved lives,” Kuspa said. “We served 62 of those residents at our senior center, and the Red Cross was a vital part of that effort.”

He said about 30 of those seniors were picked up Oct. 3 by family members, and by 10:45 p.m. the rest of the displaced residents were taken to another senior facility or to a hotel.

Kuspa said there had been meetings Oct. 4 with state, county and local organizations to find short- and long-term housing solutions for the displaced residents.

He said Parkside Gardens will provide a temporary Red Cross shelter for the displaced seniors, and the city’s senior center will continue to serve as an intake center for donations of clothing and personal hygiene items.

Kuspa said the Senior Alliance will offer a resource fair Oct. 11 offering housing options and additional resources for the displaced residents.

He also thanked city employees who helped the seniors until late into the night contact their relatives by phone, as many of them left their cell phones and address books behind when they escaped the fire.

“It was a wonderful day and night of community outreach, love and unity,” Kuspa said.

He also thanked the many residents and businesses that helped with the seniors who escaped the fire.

Councilmember Bill Colovos said a spaghetti dinner fundraiser to help the displaced seniors will be sponsored by St. George Greek Orthodox Church from 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 11 at the Grecian Center, 16300 Dix-Toledo Road in Southgate.

Admission will be $12 for adults and $8 for children, and will include a salad bar, spaghetti, garlic bread and dessert.