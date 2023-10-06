Pools closing at Ford Center Oct. 9-18 for slide removal, renovation

DEARBORN – The lap and leisure pools at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center will close Oct. 9 for the removal of one slide and the renovation of the other.

The work is expected to take a little more than a week.

“We regret the inconvenience this will cause but the work is necessary to ensure the safety of our patrons,” Parks & Recreation Department Director Sean Fletcher said.

The drop slide in the lap pool will be removed, and the leisure pool slide will be renovated, a process which will include rust mitigation and the installation of slip-resistant surface material on the stairs.

“We had hoped to have this work undertaken during Maintenance Week in August,” Fletcher said. “However, the company responsible for the slides was not able to schedule the removal and renovation until October.”

Both pools should reopen on Oct. 18.

For further information, call 313-943-2350.