Taylor Good to Great program moves into two more sections

TAYLOR — The city’s Good to Great Neighborhood Improvement Program is moving into two new areas.

The new sections include Area 31 (between Goddard, Telegraph, Northline and Beech Daly) and Area 32 (Pardee, Brest, Telegraph and Northline). Earlier this year, the program finished two other sections on the far west side of the community along Inkster Road, just north and south of Goddard.

Good to Great focuses on making enhancements such as general beautification, park improvements, signage, tree trimming, utilities, roads, catch basins, neighborhood businesses, LED lighting, blight removal, sewer maintenance and even public safety.

The goal of the campaign is neighborhood improvement and compliance with local laws. During these efforts the City welcomes comments and concerns. All electronic feedback can be directed to Sam DiCicco at [email protected]. Title emails “Good to Great Program, Area #31-32.”

As part of this program, Taylor police will hold a meet-and-greet session with residents from 5 to 6 p.m. Oct. 17 in the Heritage Park Sheridan Open Air Pavilion for residents in Area 32. A meeting for Area 31 residents was held Oct. 3.

G2G also offers free mulch for property enhancement in the Rotary Park parking lot and Kennedy Drive.

The program also continues to offer a discount tree program. These trees are replacements or additions in the easement (between sidewalk and street) of residential properties. These are easement-friendly trees and are offered at various discount prices. DPW will install them in a bed of soft-edge mulch and provide a slow-release watering bag per tree.

Kwanzan Cherry, Snow Goose Cherry and Perfect Purple Crabapple are available for $275 each, and Cleveland Select Pear is available for $265.

For more information on the tree program, contact DiCicco at [email protected].