Wyandotte Washington School parents unhappy over cell tower activation

Residents continue to plan, monitor radiation

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE – Parent activist and attorney Josh Castmore announced Sept. 27 that Judge Adel Harb of the Wayne County Circuit Court denied the group’s appeal to delay the 5-G cell tower activation.

He said the decision was very frustrating because of the strong arguments he felt they presented in court against the T-Mobile 5-G tower atop the Washington Elementary School.

Castmore said that the group has an opportunity to file a similar motion with the Court of Appeals, but he has no timeline for this step in the process, and the group had no legal way to stop the cell tower activation.

“We should never have been put in this position,” he said, criticizing city officials for not taking a stand against the cell tower, while giving credit to new Wyandotte Public Schools Supt. James Anderson for his support.

Anderson acknowledged the activation of the cell tower in a letter to parents while indicating that the district is in ongoing discussions with T-Mobile to find a resolution that will satisfy both sides.

“I have found no member of the community, including each individual on the Board of Education, who I talk to regularly, who is not in support of change on this issue,” he said. “I will not stop working on this issue on behalf of everyone.”

Anderson invited parents to talk to him at the district’s posted coffee hour talks.

Parents of students at Washington Elementary have posted on social media about their attempts to transfer their children to other schools inside and outside the district, while others are considering homeschooling their children.

Other parents have voiced their intention to cancel their cell phone contracts with T-Mobile and seek another service provider.

Others have discussed options, including keeping their children home on state count days.

The next school board meeting is at 7 p.m. Oct. 10 in the City Council chambers at City Hall, 3200 Biddle Ave.