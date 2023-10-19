Henry Ford College to host 20th Michigan Student Political Issues Convention Oct. 27

DEARBORN — Henry Ford College and the Michigan Democracy Institute Consortium will host the 20th Michigan Student Political Issues Convention on from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 27 in the Andrew A. Mazzara Administrative Services & Conference Center on the main campus, 5101 Evergreen.

“The purpose of this convention is to promote youth voices,” said HFC political science instructor Anthony Perry, the convention coordinator. “Students need to be politically engaged. They must register to vote so their voices will be heard in the next election.”

Political leaders attending so far include: state Reps. Erin Byrnes (D-15th District) and Alabas Farhat (D-3rd District), and state Sens. Sylvia Santana (D-2nd District) and Mary Cavanagh (D-6th District).

Other unconfirmed invitees include U.S. Reps. Debbie Dingell (D-6th District), John James (R-10th District), and Rashida Tlaib (D-12th District).

Students from HFC, Oakland Community College, Macomb Community College, Wayne State University, and University of Michigan-Dearborn will convene at HFC and determine the most important political issues needing to be addressed. The primary purpose of this convention is to develop a political agenda from the student participants.

Students will determine the most important political issues in the Caucus Voting Sessions. Students will not address specific solutions; instead, they will ask those in office and those running for office to find appropriate solutions for their concerns.

“Having informed and engaged citizens doesn’t happen automatically,” Perry said. “Democracy cannot exist without ordinary citizens being informed and engaged. Citizens are the ultimate check on power. The Democracy Institute Consortium at HFC is deliberate in providing students with a safe opportunity to learn about government and to become engaged citizens.

“The convention is not about partisan nor electoral politics; it’s about providing students with an opportunity to use their political voice by expressing their concern on issues that they feel are important.”

The conference is free and open to the public. To register, go to https://forms.office.com/r/zfiEL2nWWn. For questions or more information, contact Perry at 313-845-6383 or [email protected].