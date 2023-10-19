Henry Ford College’s Culinary Arts + Hospitality Management Program Earns ACFEF accreditation until 2030

DEARBORN — The American Culinary Federation Education Foundation Accrediting Commission recently approved Henry Ford College’s request for program accreditation for two associate degree programs in its Culinary Arts + Hospitality Management Program through June 30, 2030.

The ACFEF Accrediting Commission has given HFC a Grant of Accreditation for associate degrees in Hospitality Studies – Culinary Arts — and Culinary Arts – Baking and Pastry.

The ACFEF Accrediting Commission identified both of these associate degree programs as “exemplary,” the highest program designation possible. To qualify as an ACFEF Exemplary Program, a program must be confirmed in full compliance with ACFEF standards on two consecutive team reports. Those programs subsequently receive a grant of accreditation and exemplary status for seven years.

The team evaluating HFC’s two associate degree programs participated in an onsite visit at the college and determined through a checklist and comparison of the programs to the nationally recognized ACFEF standards that it had met the required areas: eligibility, program mission and goals, organization and administration, faculty and staff, curriculum, facilities, student services and assessment.

A special emblem reflecting this status will be placed next to the HFC Culinary Arts + Hospitality Management Program’s information on the American Culinary Federation website.