Lincoln Park police K9s offered divine protection during pet blessing

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

LINCOLN PARK – Going to the dogs is a good thing when it comes to pet blessings, especially for K9 officers, police dogs who put themselves in harm’s way to protect and serve.

The Rev. Paula Miller of St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1325 Champaign Road, provided a blessing for Lincoln Park Police Department K9 officers Max and Vale Oct. 10 during her annual pet blessing, which she tries to schedule each year close to the Oct. 4 feast day of St. Francis of Assisi, who, among many things, is the patron saint of animals.

Max works with Patrol Officer Matthew Parker, while Vale works with Sgt. Anthony Kupser.

Miller said she has been doing pet blessings for the past 10 years that she has served as the church’s pastor.

“This is a convenient time for the parish and a good time for me,” she said. “I know different churches do it on different times, but usually around the feast of St. Francis of Assisi.”

In addition to blessing dogs and cats, she has blessed birds.

“I know some of my colleagues have blessed horses,” she said.

While she has done pet blessings in church on a Sunday, drive-up mode keeps the parishioner’s fur babies calmer, safer and more secure.

Kupser said the Police Department’s K9s, who are both German shepherds, are dual purpose dogs, who can detect narcotics, track people and help with apprehension.

“Anytime that we get anything major in the city they are a great asset,” he said.

Kupser said they are available to assist in other communities as needed, as well.

He said having a K9 partner is fun and it brings something new every day.

“It’s a whole new element to the job,” Kupser said. “It’s an animal that a lot of times you don’t know what they are thinking or what they’re doing, but you’re trying to read their mind and trying to work as a team with them.”

Both K9s have bullet-proof vests that they wear when extra physical protection is needed.

Parker has worked with Max since 2017 in narcotic detection, tracking and apprehension.

“It’s great. I get to bring my best friend to work with me and he goes home with me at the end of the day,” he said. “I protect him, he protects me and we have fun.”

Parker said the K9s also help with public relations, and he’s visited schools with Max to put on demonstrations for children.

“I’ve used him to try to apprehend bad guys, and I’ve used him on various vehicle narcotic sniffs,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity, and I love doing what I do.”