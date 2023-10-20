Dearborn steel plant agrees to more effective pollution control, monitoring

EGLE applauds move

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – Neighbors of Cleveland-Cliffs Steel (formerly AK Steel) can breathe easier – and cleaner – air due to a modification to its 2015 consent degree with the United States and the state of Michigan.

On Oct. 19 Cleveland-Cliffs, located in the South End, an area plagued by environmental concerns and a history of non-compliance, agreed to changes that will add new air filtration technology and to regularly test nearby air. The corporation will also provide nearby homeowners with air purifiers.

Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy Director Phil Roos said the move will help ensure that the steel plant fulfills its obligation to the surrounding community.

While the original 2015 decree addressed visible air pollution emissions, it failed to bring the facility into full compliance with the Clean Air Act. The modifications, which will cost more than $100 million, will reduce visible emissions and curtail the discharge of manganese and lead into the air. Work reportedly has already commenced on installing the technology.

Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division said the move will put the steel plant in compliance with federal and state air pollution requirements.

“This modification will result in better air quality for Dearborn residents around the plant, who have been disproportionately burdened by pollution,” he said.

Cleveland-Cliffs Steel’s emissions also impact residents of nearby Melvindale and Detroit.

The plant’s electrostatic precipitator, a device that removes particulate matter from exhaust gases, will be replaced. Routine testing will help ensure ongoing compliance.

Cleveland-Cliffs Steel will pay a civil penalty to the state of Michigan.

More importantly, the company will install home air purifiers for nearby residents at an estimated $244,000 cost.

Samra’a Luqman, board member of the Concerned Residents of South Dearborn, said the in-home filters will improve indoor air quality, a vital element of the project.