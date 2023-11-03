Dearborn Fire Chief Murray reinstated after two-month leave

Wayne County prosecutor issued delayed OWI charge

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – Fire Chief Joseph Murray returned to work Oct. 30, two months after he was arrested Aug. 29 by Dearborn Heights police officers for operating while intoxicated.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced Nov. 3 that Murray had been charged in 20th District Court before Judge David Turfe and was given a $5,000 personal bond. He was represented by attorney Ed Zelenak.

Media reports attribute the delay to Dearborn Heights police officials sending the paperwork to the wrong office.

Murray was charged with one count of operating with a high blood alcohol concentration and with one count of OWI.

As a condition of his bond, Murray may not use alcohol, and must comply with other conditions establish by his employer, the city of Dearborn.

When Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud reinstated Murray on Oct. 30, he said he weighed Murray’s long career against a mistake made one night.

“The choice to retain Chief Murray derives from balancing a two-decades-long career in public service and the humility to not evaluate an individual in their darkest moments,” Hammoud said. “I am confident that Dearborn residents will be served well by Chief Murray as he works towards continuing his duties in full.”

Hammoud thanked Deputy Fire Chief Laura Ridenour and the city’s assistant fire chiefs for their sacrifices and leadership during Murray’s absence.