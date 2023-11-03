Empty Bowls fundraiser benefits hungry students, families

DEARBORN — The Dearborn Public Schools Art Department will host its 32nd annual Empty Bowls meal from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 13 at Park Place Banquet Hall, 23400 Park St.

For a minimum suggested $5 donation, guests who attend this family-friendly dinner may select a one-of-a-kind handmade bowl and enjoy a serving of tasty soup and bread. Besides bowls, pen cups, paperweights and other handmade clay items may be available. The items are created by students in kindergarten through high school who attend Dearborn Public Schools and by district art teachers.

Donations will support Gleaners Food Bank and Blessings in a Backpack, local charities that help feed the hungry. Guests can take their bowls or other items home as a reminder of all those who go hungry each day.

“This community service learning project is a win-win-win,” said Sunshine Durant, the district’s Art Resource Teacher, who helps coordinate the event. “Empty Bowls allows art teachers and their students to create bowls and other crafts to raise money. It involves the community, which donates items and attends the event, and it provides more than $3,000 each year to local charities to help those in need. The Art Department is very proud of the continued success of Empty Bowls.”

A variety of soups will be available, including vegetarian and gluten free options, at this simple meal of soup and bread to fight hunger. A tin can raffle will also be held.

No reservations are required, but those who arrive early will see all of the unique handmade items available to take home.

Empty Bowls events are held around the world as part of a grassroots movement by artists and craftspeople to care for and feed the hungry in their communities.

Other sponsors for this year’s event include Blick Art Materials, Motawi Tileworks, Massage and Rovin Ceramics.