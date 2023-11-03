Heights Council hopefuls hold Meet the Candidate night

Muscat urges residents not to vote for him

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

HEIGHTS – The five active City Council hopefuls participated in a Meet the Candidates forum Sept. 28, which is available online to help voters select the three candidates they support.

To see the full video, go to youtube.com/watch?v=YuynZnJMHBk. An abbreviated version is at available at youtube.com/live/z9jM3amCRoM?si=PNytYQFp8M3f6XyX.

Ray Muscat, who resigned from the City Council in August for health reasons, won during the primary and remains on the general election ballot. He is actively urging voters to not cast a ballot for him.

Should Muscat inadvertently win a seat, the newly appointed city council would be able to hand-pick a candidate to fill his position, as it did earlier when it chose Zouher Abdel-Hak to fill the remainder of Muscat’s recent term.

Muscat hopes residents will learn of his request and will select three active candidates from the five running for seats on the council.

Running for city council are incumbents Abdel-Hak and Mo Baydoun, former Council Chair Denise Malinowski-Maxwell, and challengers Ahmad Alkaabi and Hassan Saab.

The candidates attending the forum were asked for their vision for Dearborn Heights, why they were running for council and their experience, how they plan to engage with residents, what their city budget priorities are, and their opinion on outside housing investors within the city, which some maintain are negatively impacting prices for potential homeowners.