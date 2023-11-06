Spooky success reigns at Dearborn’s Haunted Trail

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspaper

DEARBORN – With spooktacular talent from the Dearborn Youth Theater and clever wizards from the Parks and Recreation Department, the second annual Haunted Trail ramped up the fright factor for visitors’ delight.

Ghostbusters greeted guests as they lined up to enter, followed by Betelgeuse and some petrified pumpkins in a solemn row.

A tunnel with a frightening face-like entrance beckoned the brave to venture forth, where the scariest movie villains were ready to strangle, stab, axe and otherwise terrorize innocent actors who were apparently naïve enough to camp or park alone in the dark woods.

Fog, lighting effects and unexpected sounds kept one constantly off-kilter. Chuckie might appear from behind a tree, or Jason, Freddy or another horror movie creature, ready to fuel one’s nightmares.

Something out-of-this-world sends a chill down one’s spine as one approaches Dearborn’s own Area 51 and comes in contact with aliens.

The spiderwebs are huge and colorful, and unexpected sights are around every corner, but for those who linger too long, Edward Scissorhands is nearby to encourage visitors to cut their visit short.

Dearborn’s own imagineer Martin Zbosnik, who headed the massive undertaking, may have lost sleep, but not from the terror, but from the huge undertaking and the massive amount of detail and planning that goes into the event.

He said he hopes to do a “Frozen”-themed story walk during the winter season at the city’s golf course, to build on the popularity of themed events with the city’s residents.