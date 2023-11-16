Dearborn businesses honored through City Beautiful awards

DEARBORN – The Dearborn City Beautiful Commission is celebrating 12 businesses for their attractive building facades and excellent property maintenance through its 2023 Business Standard of Excellence Awards program.

Volunteers from the commission selected the business awardees from each of the six judging districts covering the entire city and were chosen based on building structure; landscaping – including trees, ground coverings, flowers, and exterior lights; facade improvements; signage; and the overall maintenance of the property.

The 12 honorees for 2023 are:

• Dave’s Hot Chicken, 22208 Howard

• Executive Dentistry, 23044 Cherry Hill

• Evolution Empowerment, 2314 Monroe

• Tiliani Italian Restaurant 1002 S. Military

• Westborn Car Wash 25073 Michigan Ave

• OSM Eye Care, 24241 Michigan Ave

• XoXo Lounge, 14600 W. Warren Ave

• Health Care Pharmacy, 10801 W. Warren Ave., Suite A

• Shatila Bakery, 14300 W. Warren Ave

• Dairy Queen Grill and Chill, 4600 Greenfield

• Alanos, 14212 Michigan Ave

• Kidcadia, 13939 Michigan Ave

Each awardee received a Standard of Excellence Award window decal. The owners will also be invited to an upcoming awards ceremony.

City Beautiful Commission Chair Rene Ziaja praised those selected in 2023.

“The Dearborn City Beautiful Commission is pleased to recognize this year’s honorees for their outstanding efforts to promote a positive image of our community to our residents, visitors, customers, and potential investors,” Ziaja said. “The creativity and care they take with their property enhances our quality of life and our economic vitality.”

The Business Standard of Excellence Awards is just one of the many programs the City Beautiful Commissioners present each year in support of their mission to recognize and encourage property maintenance and showcase the city’s unique neighborhoods and commercial areas.

The commission organizes the summer Residential Standard of Excellence Awards; the Dearborn Aglow spring, fall, and winter decorating awards; and spring programs with Dearborn schools to promote environmental sustainability and anti-littering messaging.