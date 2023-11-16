Dearborn to host annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony and Community Sing-Along on Nov. 20

DEARBORN – The city will host its annual Dearborn Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony and Community Sing-Along at 5 p.m. Nov. 20.

The free event is a longtime Dearborn tradition. The public is invited to join Mayor Abdullah Hammoud and Santa Claus in lighting the city’s ceremonial tree outside the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center. A Dearborn Public Schools student will participate in lighting the 30-foot white fir aglow alongside Hammoud.

Following the tree lighting, participants are welcome inside the Lincoln Ballroom for more holiday festivities, a sing-along of the seasonal favorites with Hammoud, and a tour of the Dearborn Community Foundation’s Festival of Trees display, free of charge.

The tree lighting will take place at the west entrance of the COMPAC in front of the Michael A. Guido Theater entrance. For additional details, go to CityofDearborn.org.