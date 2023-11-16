Longtime Riverview City Councilmember Lynn Blanchette honored

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

RIVERVIEW – Outgoing City Councilmember Lynn Blanchette was honored with a standing ovation and heartfelt gratitude for serving on the City Council since 1991 at the city’s Nov. 6 city council meeting.

Mayor Andrew Swift, who presented her with flowers and a certificate of appreciation, praised her service to the city.

“Councilwoman Blanchette has represented the city devotedly and honorably in discharging the duties of the esteemed office in the best interests of all citizens,” he said. “She strived to keep informed and preserve the services that keep our community a pleasant place to live.”

Swift said Blanchette is the longest serving woman on the city council, serving for 32 years, and has served as mayor pro-tem, and on many commissions and committees, including those for the land preserve, Riverview Highlands facilities, elections, city cable services, the ad-hoc district court and for community development block grants.

“It’s been a pleasure working with Lynn all these years,” he said.

Swift praised her dedication and immeasurable contributions.

“Her experience and leadership have assisted in the growth of this city,” he said. “So, on behalf of myself, the entire City Council, the city of Riverview and all the people, we want to wish you the best.”