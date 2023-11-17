Dearborn police chief, FBI agents provide local security briefing

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – As tensions escalate in the Middle East, Police Chief Issa Shahin and FBI agents involved with civil rights and hate crimes provided an update Nov. 9 on local security measures.

The team provided separate updates for the city’s faith-based advisory board and for its local security advisory board, which includes people from area businesses, the retail sector, schools and colleges.

Mayor Abdullah Hammoud said they were not there to debate what is going on overseas, but to talk about how to keep people safe locally.

“What we can do in order to improve our collaboration and improve our communication efforts is to make sure whether its yourselves, your institutions or patrons of your institutions also feel safe in addition to knowing that they are safe whenever they are frequenting or visiting or pass into our city,” he said. “Unfortunately, the reality is whenever the Middle East is in turmoil, Dearborn comes under the spotlight.”

He said that often the media does not help the situation, so he wants to ensure that city officials are communicating the best that it can and is doing all that it can to ensure safety.

Shahin mentioned the hateful letters received by Dearborn residents displaying Palestinian flags outside their homes in the 3000 block of Grindley Park, which are currently being investigated.

He also mentioned Carl Mintz of Farmington Hills who wrote on social media, “Who wants to go to Dearborn and hunt Palestinians?”

“We immediately took notice of that, a credible threat, and worked with the Wayne County Prosecutor, and he was subsequently charged with making terrorist threats,” Shahin said, noting that they moved on the threat rapidly.

He said the Police Department will not minimize threats.

“When they come in, we do everything that we can to track these things down so that we can inform the person who is receiving the threats and try to determine whether or not there is any real veracity to it,” Shahin said.

The chief said if criminal activity is involved, it will be treated as a criminal offense.

Shahin said that hate speech is also a concern.

“While it may be hateful, it may not be criminal,” he said.

Shahin said the FBI is looking into the case of a real estate agent who has been threatened with murder and mayhem.

“The threat landscape as it stands now is at a heightened level,” he said. “There is just a lot more going on, and it has been taxing on all of our resources.”

Shahin said he wants people to go about living their lives and running their businesses normally.

“Just know that there are a lot of people in the background that are working really hard to maintain your safety,” he said.

Shahin said they have a list of critical infrastructure in the city, like water pump stations and area businesses, where the Police Department has increased its presence.

He said there is also an increased police presence near houses of worship, schools and near the Arab American National Museum.

Shahin said they are heavily monitoring social media for threats, and they have a robust neighborhood police officer program.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Josh Hauxhurt said they have a seamless partnership with local law enforcement.

“We are constantly talking to the Dearborn PD and our other state and local partners,” he said. “It’s not like it is in the movies – we are constantly talking, and we are not withholding anything from our partners.”

Hauxhurst said they also value their relationships with their business partners and with the faith-based community.

He urged bystanders who hear something that bothers them or saw what might be suspicious activity, or witness someone escalating onto the pathway to violence to not rationale the behavior but to report it.

“You need to elevate that to law enforcement,” Hauxhurst said. “We ask of you to please help us do that.”