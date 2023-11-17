Taylor Council debates engaging a separate corporate counsel

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

TAYLOR – The City Council defeated a motion to allow it to engage an attorney separate from Corporate Counsel Edward Plato, who represents the mayor and administration, during its Nov. 7 meeting.

The proposed amendment to the council rules and procedures, walked on by Chair Pro Tem Jill Brandana, was defeated 4-3 after discussion. Councilmembers Butch Ramik, Angie Winton, Charley Johnson and Douglas Geiss were opposed, while Brandana, Lindsey Rose and Tina Daniels supported the measure.

Brandana then proposed that Plato provide a written opinion as to whether the City Council engaging a separate corporate counsel would violate the council rules, and to report back to the council in time for it to be included in the next council agenda packet for the Nov. 21 meeting.

The motion was approved 4-3 without discussion. Ramik, Brandana, Rose and Daniels voted in favor of the proposal, while Winton, Johnson and Geiss were opposed.

In her proposed amendment to the council rules and procedures, Brandana wrote, by way of explanation, that the City Council represents the city’s legislative branch, whereas the mayor and the administration, whom Plato also represents, are part of the city’s separate executive branch.

She noted that the city charter already permits the council to obtain “special legal counsel for a special matter” for a limited time and specific purpose.

Brandana further stated in the proposed amendment that potential conflicts can occur between the City Council and the mayor and the administration, which would place the city attorney in the position of having to “serve two masters” when the two branches of government disagree on an issue.

She proposed that attorney Jeff Schroeder be retained as special legal counsel for the city council, at his rate of $250 per hour for municipal matters and $275 per hour for litigation, for a limited time, November 2025 or sooner if determined by the city council.

Brandana indicated that the special counsel would attend city council meetings, and would also serve council committees or sub-committees as needed. The attorney would take actions as directed by the city council and would initiate and take any legal action needed to protect the council’s rights.

The attorney would also help ensure that other branches of city government do not encroach on the City Council’s rights and duties, would help ensure that the council is adhering to all laws and procedures governing the body, and would attempt to prevent local government corruption, including reporting suspected corruption to law enforcement when necessary.

The City Council is expected to readdress the issue once it receives Plato’s opinion, possibly at the Nov. 21 council meeting.