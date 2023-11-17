Wyandotte townhall shares ambitious infrastructure and placemaking plans

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE – Mayor Rob DeSana and Downtown Development Authority Director Joe Gruber, along with contracted landscape architects and consulting engineers, shared downtown infrastructure and placemaking plans during an Oct. 3 townhall meeting.

The ambitious plans, presented to residents at the Downriver Center for the Arts, will have a significant impact on Wyandotte’s downtown infrastructure, including parking areas, and will include public art and placemaking initiatives.

Landscape architects from Grissim, Metz and Andriese Associates of Plymouth Township, and from Michigan-based Spalding DeDecker, a consulting engineering and surveying firm, presented information as well.

DeSana said the city has $5 million in grants to start the project, and said the DDA has hired a lobbyist firm to bring in additional funding.

He said DDA bonds and special assessments will also help pay for the work. DeSana said Gruber is applying for grants as well.

Gruber said Wyandotte’s downtown is currently strong, with high residential and commercial occupancy rates, which puts a strain on the downtown infrastructure.

“There’s a lot more traffic, a lot more activity, a lot more garbage,” he said. “All of these things put stress and strain on our built environment and the physical infrastructure, so we’ve spent a lot of time and been very thoughtful about our approach in improving the downtown.”

Gruber said it’s been nearly a decade since the 2014 downtown strategic plan was drafted by the DDA.

He said there is a lot of federal money currently available for infrastructure projects, and the city and DDA are attuned to how to bring some of it to Wyandotte.

“We have hired a professional lobbying firm to help shake the trees and contact the right people to get that money to come home,” Gruber said. “This is a wonderful town, and you guys deserve the very best, so that’s what we are trying to do.”

Cassi Meitl, an urban planner and project manager with Spalding DeDecker, said they view this as not only an infrastructure project but an opportunity to create great places for people in the right-of-way, in alleys and in parking lots downtown.

She said they plan to bury electric, fiber and telecom utilities in the alleyways so that the overhead wires are not limiting factors.

Meitl said alleys and parking lots downtown will be reconstructed and resurfaced, which will be a huge part of the overall project, as well as redesigning parking lot layouts to improve vehicle circulation, to designate DDA spaces and to improve conditions overall.

“We are also proposing Dumpster enclosure areas to consolidate them, clean up the perception of Dumpsters and trash in the area,” she said.

Meitl said trees, plants and bioswales, which collect stormwater runoff and soak it into the ground, will be added through the downtown, as well as benches, tables, lights and art.

“Our goal is to design a project that fits within the constraints that we were given, a $13 million project which takes into consideration the grants that you have received already and looking at other funding sources – shaking those trees,” she said.