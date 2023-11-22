Annual Empty Bowls event highlights student art, helps combat food insecurity

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – The annual Empty Bowls art exhibit and soup supper, featuring the work of Dearborn Public Schools students, offered food for body and soul Nov. 13 at Park Place Banquet Center.

The event offers a simple soup and bread supper for $5, which includes receiving a work of student art, with the proceeds benefiting Gleaners Community Food Bank and the local chapter of Blessings in a Backpack, which sends shelf-stable food home in a backpack on weekends for children facing food insecurity.

Empty Bowls was launched in 1990 by Edsel Ford High School alumni and art teacher John Hartom and his wife, Lisa Blackburn, when he was teaching art at Lahser High School in Bloomfield Hills.

His goal was to provide a service-learning project to show students that they could use their art to make a difference in people’s lives. A simple meal of soup and bread was provided for a suggested $5 donation, with attendees taking home a student-made “empty bowl” to serve as a reminder of the food insecurity in the world.

The program spread to Dearborn the next year, in 1991, under the sponsorship of district art teachers Wendy Sample and Audrey Wilkins. The event, which includes raffle baskets and donations from local merchants, raises about $3,000 annually.

Gleaners receives half of the proceeds, which is doubled by a matching contribution, and the balance benefits the local Blessings in a Backpack program.

Donors include Park Place, Starbucks, Blick Art Supply, the Massage Room, Motawi Tiles and Rovin Ceramics. Star Bakery of Oak Park prepares the artisan bread especially for the event.

Empty Bowls fundraisers have now spread to every state and to 22 countries around the world to help feed the hungry.

Dearborn Public Schools Art Resource teacher Sunshine Durant said 36 schools participated at this year’s Empty Bowls event, either by providing student art, raffle baskets or by volunteering.

She said some of the more unique art contributions included magnet art, animal face mugs and wavelike flower holders.

Durant said the district’s art platform is community-based, and she believes art and community involvement should go hand-in-hand.

“The arts really propel a community and help the kids understand how to give back to the community and be a part of the community,” she said.

Durant said she loves the annual event which draws so many supporters.

“I’m so excited – I love this and I love seeing everybody here,” she said.

Durant said she appreciates the support from administrators, non-art teachers, students and parents.

“I’m really glad that Dearborn came out to support us,” she said.

Artist Sasha Corder said the event teaches student artists early on that giving back to the community with their art is important.

“A lot of the students are here, sitting with their parents, seeing how enthused all the visitors are to be here and be supportive,” she said. “This event really could not happen without the students putting in the work to make the bowls, so they are the basis of this entire fundraiser.

“Watching their faces as they realize how big of a difference that they are actually making is really fun.”

Duvall Elementary School Principal Mary Timpf said it warms her heart that her students are caring for others through their participation in Empty Bowls.

“They are learning about how to help others,” she said. “In our school, November is the month of gratitude, so we talk about showing your gratitude for everything you have and helping others.”

Timpf said the student art work at Empty Bowls is amazing and shows a lot of creativity.

“It’s a lot of fun to see all the different perspectives and how different students come at the same type of project but in a different way,” she said.