Dearborn Heights voters fill 3 City Council seats

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

HEIGHTS – Voters filled three City Council seats Nov. 7, returning incumbent Mo Baydoun to the council, as well as former Councilmember Denise Malinowski Maxwell and challenger Hassan Saab.

Baydoun, who received the most votes, will serve as the body’s chair. Current Chair Dave Abdallah did not run for re-election.

Ray Muscat, who resigned from the city council earlier this year for health reasons, still received the fourth largest number of voters, despite asking the electorate to not cast ballots for him.

The final tallies were: Baydoun, 4,085 votes, Maxwell, 3,659 votes, Saab, 1,742 votes, Muscat, 1,661 votes, appointed incumbent Zouher Abdel-Hak, 1,577 votes and challenger Ahmad Alkaabi, 747 votes.

The winners will likely be sworn in during the Dec. 19 council meeting.