Dearborn honors veterans in ceremony at Fordson

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – The Dearborn Allied War Veterans Council and local officials honored area veterans Nov. 11 with a Veterans Day Ceremony held in the Fordson High School auditorium.

Local Veteran of the Year David Kline, who served in the U.S. Army, was also recognized.

DAWVC Judge Advocate Gary Tanner served as master of ceremonies, with an invocation by DAWVC Chaplain Frank Pelaccio and the Pledge of Allegiance led by 2022 Veteran of the Year Phil Smith.

The Marine Corp League Detachment 152 provided a color guard, while the DAWVC ritual team performed the ritual gun salute and Taps.

The Vanguard Voices, under the direction of G. Kevin Dewey, sang “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “God Bless America,” and an Armed Forces Salute, featuring the anthems from each branch of the military.

Kline, 76, entered the U.S. Army in 1966, serving for 10 years and eleven months. During his service he was awarded the Army Commendation Medal, the Presidential Citation, the Unit Citation, the Vietnam Gallantry Cross, the Good Conduct Medal and the National Defense Service Medal.

When he re-entered civilian life, he began a career in construction.

Kline has been actively involved with the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 267 and American Legion Post 364, where he has served leadership positions and on its board.

He has also served on the local veteran color guard team in Dearborn, and has spent countless hours involved with veteran-focused volunteer work.

Kline said the veteran community is a brotherhood for all veterans, and he is honored to be chosen as the DAWVC Veteran of the Year.

“I look forward to continuing to help and support veterans,” he said. “In this role, I hope to help make others aware of the great support systems we have in place to truly be there for each other.”

Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud praised Kline’s involvement with veteran organizations.

“It is with profound gratitude that both the city and the Dearborn Allied War Veterans Council recognize his steadfast dedication to his fellow veterans,” he said. “His contributions will live on for generations to come.”

For more information about Dearborn veteran programs, go to DearbornVets.org.