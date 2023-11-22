Dearborn lights up the season with tree lighting

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – Mayor Abdullah Hammoud and enthusiastic residents welcomed Santa Claus to town Nov. 20 during the city’s 37th annual tree lighting, held outside the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center.

A reindeer was on hand for photo opportunities, and fire pits for marshmallow toasting offered attendees a chance to make s’mores.

Inside the COMPAC, an equally impressive holiday tree rose two stories in the lobby outside the Michael A. Guido Theater, and guests were granted free admission to the Festival of Trees in the Lincoln Ball Room.

The Padzieski Gallery’s annual Holiday Market, which runs through Dec. 17, was also open, with tempting holiday décor and unique gift offerings.

The Vanguard Voices, under the direction of G. Kevin Dewey, were on hand for the tree lighting, and later performed inside the Guido Theater.

The Dearborn Community Band, under the direction of Jeff Oshnock, and the Dearborn Theatre Collective, under the direction of Vanessa El-Zein, also performed, followed by a holiday sing-a-long.