Dearborn lights up the season with tree lighting

Photo by Sue Suchyta
Mayor Abdullah Hammoud and the Vanguard Voices welcome Santa Claus to town Nov. 20 during Dearborn’s 37th annual tree lighting ceremony, held outside the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center.

 

Photo by Sue Suchyta
An indoor holiday tree adorns the lobby of the Michael A. Guido Theater Nov. 20 at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center.

By SUE SUCHYTA

DEARBORN – Mayor Abdullah Hammoud and enthusiastic residents welcomed Santa Claus to town Nov. 20 during the city’s 37th annual tree lighting, held outside the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center. 

A reindeer was on hand for photo opportunities, and fire pits for marshmallow toasting offered attendees a chance to make s’mores.

Inside the COMPAC, an equally impressive holiday tree rose two stories in the lobby outside the Michael A. Guido Theater, and guests were granted free admission to the Festival of Trees in the Lincoln Ball Room.

Photo by Sue Suchyta
A reindeer was on hand for photo opportunities Nov. 20 during Dearborn’s 37th annual tree lighting ceremony, held outside the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center.

The Padzieski Gallery’s annual Holiday Market, which runs through Dec. 17, was also open, with tempting holiday décor and unique gift offerings. 

The Vanguard Voices, under the direction of G. Kevin Dewey, were on hand for the tree lighting, and later performed inside the Guido Theater.

The Dearborn Community Band, under the direction of Jeff Oshnock, and the Dearborn Theatre Collective, under the direction of Vanessa El-Zein, also performed, followed by a holiday sing-a-long.

Photo by Sue Suchyta
Festive lights surround Dearborn’s holiday tree Nov. 20 on the west side of the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center.

 

Photo by Sue Suchyta
Residents toast marshmallows for s’mores Nov. 20 during Dearborn’s 37th annual tree lighting ceremony, held outside the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center.

 

Photo by Sue Suchyta
The Padzieski Gallery’s annual Holiday Market, which runs through Dec. 17, welcomes browsers during Dearborn’s Nov. 20 tree lighting ceremony at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center.