Hats off: Calvin’s Cranium Covers deliver warmth to those in need

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – Soft and colorful winter hats made by a Downriver teen are available at the Padzieski Gallery’s Holiday Market through Dec. 17, making great seasonal gifts and helping those in need.

Calvin Haydamacker, 15, of Flat Rock, who started making yarn hats with a loom eight years ago, donates a hat to those in need for each one sold, while also saving for his college education.

He said his cousin Kelsey taught him to make hats on a loom after he received his own loom as a Christmas gift.

“I found YouTube videos and I saw knitting on a loom and for some reason it was just really captivating to me,” Haydamacker said.

Circular looms are used to make hats, while rectangular looms help create scarves.

When he started making hats, his goal was to save for his future while donating hats to those who would otherwise go without.

“So many people don’t have access to that kind of stuff,” Haydamacker said. “That was just really something I wanted to do. You can do anything if you set your mind to it.”

Local Rotarians and Goodfellows help him distribute hats to those in need. He also sent some of his hats to a friend involved with a homeless shelter in Chicago.

He said it’s satisfying when people enjoy the hats and scarves he creates.

A sophomore at Flat Rock High School, Haydamacker runs track and cross country, and hopes to study biology in college, with a focus on cancer research.

Calvin’s mother, Laura Haydamacker, said a lot of people donate yarn to him that they are not using.

“He just tries to give away as many of them as he can,” she said.

Laura Haydamacker said that word-of-mouth has helped him receive yarn donations as well as ways to sell and donate his hats.

Adult-sized hats are available for $15 to $20, with kid-sized hats $10 to $15, and preemie and doll size hats $3 each.

The Padzieski Gallery is in the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center, 15801 Michigan Ave. in Dearborn. For hours of operation, go to padzieskigallery.org.