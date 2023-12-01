Accessible Wyandotte community garden honored with award

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE – The second phase of the city’s community gardens were honored with a 2023 Keep Michigan Beautiful President’s Award, which Beautification Commissioner John Darin presented Nov. 20 to the City Council.

Darin said the President’s Award is KMB’s highest honor, and noted that in 2021 the Beautification Commission received a KMB award for the startup of the community garden, at the corner of Grove and Biddle.

“This plaque recognizes our efforts in phase two, handicapped accessible,” he said. “We do remain very humbled and honored with that recognition.”

Darin recognized the employees of the city Engineering Department and the Department of Public Service for their “invaluable help.”

“Their collective staffs were indispensable partners and envisioned this project, built it and saw it to fruition,” he said.

Darin said the site plan was developed in 2020, and included two wheelchair accessible, U-shaped, raised garden beds and four large rectangular above-ground beds, raised about four feet off the ground for ambulatory gardeners who cannot easily kneel or bend over to garden the ground level raised beds.

The beds rested on concrete pads, poured in 2022, along with a storage shed, and new concrete sidewalks from the entrance gates led to the garden.

The shed was painted by Southgate artist Cindy Kinkead this year.

Darin said the city provided two custom benches, a picnic table and a fully operational drinking fountain.

He said the accessible garden beds were built on site in April. He praised the bed design, which he said was sturdy, well-drained and well-secured to the concrete pad.

Darin said DPS employees filled all of the accessible beds with a top soil and compost mix that they formulated and mixed themselves in the DPS yard.

“This community garden phase two continues the long tradition of the city of Wyandotte’s strong municipal support for this community garden project and other projects throughout the city,” he said.