COPS Grant will fund 6 entry-level police officers

Community care, schools will benefit

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

TAYLOR – The City Council accepted a $750,000 Community Oriented Policing Services Hiring Program Grant Nov. 21 which will allow the city to hire six new entry level police officers.

The additional officers will provide increased community level policing and will serve as school resource officers.

The COPS grant will enhance community policing by allowing the Police Department to create and staff satellite locations for community care in underserved areas, while the school resource officers will interact with the school district’s students.

The goal of the program is to increase two-way trust between police officers and residents.

The grant program’s stated goal is to prevent and disrupt crime and violence.

The grant covers a five-year period, with the $750,000 grant providing 32 percent, and with the city providing $1.6 million, about 68 percent.