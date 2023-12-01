Grants, bonds to support downtown Wyandotte revitalization

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE – The City Council accepted a $1 million Michigan Economic Development Commission Revitalization and Placemaking Grant for the downtown alleyways project Nov. 20, which Downtown Development Authority Director Joe Gruber championed.

The council also approved the DDA’s requested notice of intent resolution that would pledge tax increment revenues for downtown capital improvement bonds not to exceed $10 million.

The $15 million in downtown capital improvements and infrastructure projects will be funded by the $1 million MEDC RAP grant, a $3.95 million Wayne County American Rescue Plan Act grant and up to $10 million in bonds.

The project scope includes reconstruction of downtown alleyways, resurfacing parking lots, relocation and burial of overhead utilities and stormwater management systems.

Street lighting, landscaping, hardscaping and public art improvements, streetscape and sidewalk improvements are also included.