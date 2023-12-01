Lincoln Park launches new text alert system

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

LINCOLN PARK – The city has rolled out a new emergency alert text message system, CodeRED, with geographically specific message capability, City Manager James Krizan announced at the Nov. 6 City Council meeting.

Residents may sign up on the city website, citylp.com, and follow the link, or text LPALERTS to 24639, then follow the prompts to sign in or create an account.

“It’s a pretty good system,” he said. “We’re excited to roll it out, and it gives us the ability to actually target areas – what they call ‘geo-fencing,’ so if we have a water main break, we can target a certain radius of that area to be able to inform everybody that there’s a water main break and that’s why your water pressure may be low.”

The online public safety broadcast system is designed to alert residents in real time for localized emergencies and to provide community advisories.

Messages may include missing or wanted individuals, traffic problems and natural disasters.

The system can reach thousands of people in minutes to provide information such as evacuation notices or inclement weather advisories.

Other possible scenarios could include boil water alerts, gas leaks, police activity and fire emergencies.

There is no cost to register for the text message alerts.